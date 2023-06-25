Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock makes up approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $70,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Shutterstock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $47.09 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,447,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shutterstock Profile

Get Rating

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

