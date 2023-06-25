Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

BR opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

