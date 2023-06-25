Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of STERIS worth $34,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $227.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.