U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,115 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy makes up approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $67,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of USPH opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.