Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,831 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Wingstop comprises about 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $83,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WING opened at $187.32 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.09.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.