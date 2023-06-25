Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.43 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

