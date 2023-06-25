Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VXF opened at $143.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

