Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYD. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

