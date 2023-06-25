Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after buying an additional 160,706 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

CCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 19.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

