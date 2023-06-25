Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.8% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.