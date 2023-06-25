Ade LLC Purchases 1,796 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Ade LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

