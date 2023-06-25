Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,014,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after buying an additional 1,295,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after buying an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 642,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 60,281 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after buying an additional 266,474 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

