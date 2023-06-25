Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VBR opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

