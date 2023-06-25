JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

