Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

