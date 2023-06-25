T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Decreased by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 78,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 378.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 40,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

