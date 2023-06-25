Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $755,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

MS opened at $83.58 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

