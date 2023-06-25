JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $232.02 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

