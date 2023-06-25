Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NYSE F opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

