Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,896 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after purchasing an additional 544,866 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.