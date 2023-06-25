Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,726 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $62,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.50. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

