Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

