JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,101,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,358,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DGX opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

