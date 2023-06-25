Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.01.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

