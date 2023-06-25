Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $524.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.