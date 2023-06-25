Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amphenol by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after buying an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $82.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

