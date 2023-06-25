Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $49,278,000. Amundi raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,557 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

