Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $484.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

