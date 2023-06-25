Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Raised by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 5.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

