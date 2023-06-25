Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.01. The company has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

