Washburn Capital Management Inc. Makes New $973,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. RV Capital AG boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 274,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

NASDAQ:META opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

