Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.