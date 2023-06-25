Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 22,458 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

SHW stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.12 and its 200 day moving average is $232.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

