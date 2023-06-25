The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Cheesecake Factory worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

