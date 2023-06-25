459,935 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 459,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.