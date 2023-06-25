Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 135,319 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $270,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

