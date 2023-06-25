Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average is $181.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

