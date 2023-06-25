Randolph Co Inc Sells 97 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Randolph Co Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

