Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

