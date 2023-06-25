iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.38. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.