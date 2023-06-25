Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Prologis by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 58,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Prologis by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 239,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,889,000 after purchasing an additional 122,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $116.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

