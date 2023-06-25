KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.