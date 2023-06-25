KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.38.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
