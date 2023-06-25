KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 12,014 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

