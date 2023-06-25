HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $924.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $921.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $861.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $624.85 and a 1 year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

