W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $66.29 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

