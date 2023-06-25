Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $297.88 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day moving average of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

