Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

