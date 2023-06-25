Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

