Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.17. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.