UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $477.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

